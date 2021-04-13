The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

April 13, 2021, 11:23 Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: So far, a total of 1,539 dead bodies—27 of which, according to preliminary data, are of civilians—were found and retrieved from the Artsakh territories now under the control of Azerbaijan.