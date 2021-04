. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will visit St. Petersburg, Russia on April 13 to take part in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting.

April 13, 2021, 11:15 Speaker Mirzoyan heads to St. Petersburg for CIS IPA meeting

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mirzoyan will have bilateral meetings with his Russian counterpart Valentina Matviyenko, as well as the speakers of parliament of the other CIS member countries.