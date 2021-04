Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is in Artsakh on a private visit, his spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said.

April 13, 2021, 11:10 Yerevan Mayor arrives in Artsakh on private visit

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit the Mayor will meet with Mayor of Stepanakert,Davit Sargsyan to discuss the mutual cooperation between the two capitals.