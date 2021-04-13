Canada cancelled export permits for military goods and technology to Turkey as the investigation found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was used during the recent war (September 27-November 10, 2020) unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh, Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, said in a statement issued on April 12.

April 13, 2021, 10:40 Canada cancels export permits for military goods and technology to Turkey due to recent NK war

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Last fall Canada suspended export permits for military goods and technology to Turkey pending the results of an investigation into allegations that Canadian technology was being used by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Global Affairs Canada, in consultation with the Department of National Defense, has since conducted a thorough review of all suspended and valid export permits for all military goods and technology destined to Turkey. Following this review, which found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was used in Nagorno Karabakh, today I am announcing the cancellation of permits that were suspended in the fall of 2020. This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey”, the Foreign Minister said.

Mr. Garneau also informed that he had spoken with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to reiterate Canada’s concern.