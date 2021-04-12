India ranks second globally in total number of coronavirus cases

India set another record for the daily number of new coronavirus cases - 168,912 cases, which was the largest jump in the number of cases in the country during the entire pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Monday, the total number of cases has reached 13,527,717, Tass informs.

April 12, 2021

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thus, India took the second place in the world in terms of the total number of cases, slightly ahead of Brazil (13,482,023 cases - according to the Johns Hopkins University). Currently, in terms of this figure India is second only to the United States, where more than 31.1 mln people have been infected.

India thus returned to the second place in the world after a month's break: the country was already in second place in terms of the total number of cases from September 2020 to March 13, 2021, when Brazil rose to the second place.

In India, there is a sharp surge in the number of coronavirus cases in April: for the sixth day in a row, more than 100,000 new cases are registered in the country per day.

The number of deaths associated with coronavirus in India increased by 904 in 24 hours and reached 170,179. The number of recovered patients increased by 75,086 and amounted to 12,156,529. There are 1,201,009 patients with coronavirus being treated in the country, which is 92,922 more than a day earlier, the Ministry of Health noted.

According to the ministry, 2,933,418 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, the total number of vaccinated people amounted to 104,528,565. The country is one of the world leaders in terms of the rate of vaccination of the population.

