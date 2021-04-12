Artsakhpress

International

Moscow committed to protecting interests of Russian speakers in Donbass: Kremlin

Russian speakers in Donbass have been rejected by their own state and Russia considers it a priority to protect their interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Russia believes that it is important to take care of the interests of Russian speakers around the world in general," he said in response to a question. "It particularly concerns the Russian-speaking people who live in the two self-proclaimed republics in Donbass, especially because they have been rejected by their own state," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the civil war in Ukraine had become "a great tragedy for Ukraine’s neighbors and the entire Europe."


     

Politics

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation on developing a program to assist those damaged by the war

On April 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation to discuss the program to be provided jointly with the Government of the Republic of Armenia in order to provide assistance to individuals and legal entities damaged by the war, the Presidential Office stated.

Turkey treats Azerbaijani soldiers wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

A Turkish hospital in Istanbul provided five veterans of the Azeri army with prostheses as part of an...

Return of POWs a priority for Russian side, Ambassador says

The return of the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war is among the priorities...

Grigory Karasin highlights OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ role in NK conflict settlement

Grigory Karasin, Chair of the Committee of the Federation Council on Foreign Affairs of Russia, says...

Artsakh to apply to Russian peacekeeping mission over Azeri machine gun fire at farmers

Artsakh’s police say they will apply to the Russian peacekeeping command regarding the latest incident...

Artsakh’s foreign ministry issues statement over 29th anniversary of Maragha massacre

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement over the anniversary...

Russian State Duma Chairman to meet with Armenia's Speaker of Parliament and Uzbekistan's Senate Chair

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin will meet with the delegations led by the Speakers...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Society

Armenia holds talks with Russia on production of Sputnik V vaccine

The Armenian government is conducting talks with Russian partners in order to organize production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan stated at a press conference on Monday, Tass informs.

A new park to be built in Stepanakert

With the funding support of the state budget of Artsakh Republic, the building of the former agricultural...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

WHO records over 646,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

More than 646,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours,...

President Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter on the death of Hrayr Hovnanyan

On April 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family...

The normal work of the Martuni vocational school restored

The vocational school in the city of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh, suffered great damage during the...

Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure safety of vehicles in Lachin corridor

Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue to perform...

Military

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight April 11-12, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region,...

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

India ranks second globally in total number of coronavirus cases
Armenia holds talks with Russia on production of Sputnik V vaccine
Moscow committed to protecting interests of Russian speakers in Donbass: Kremlin
Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation on developing a program to assist those damaged by the war
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

India ranks second globally in total number of coronavirus cases

Moscow committed to protecting interests of Russian speakers in Donbass: Kremlin

Belarus leader to visit Azerbaijan

Iranian FM blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge

