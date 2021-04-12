President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation on developing a program to assist those damaged by the war

On April 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation to discuss the program to be provided jointly with the Government of the Republic of Armenia in order to provide assistance to individuals and legal entities damaged by the war, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigory Martirosyan, state minister-minister of finance presented the draft principles of assistance to the participants of the consultation which includes lost or damaged real estate and movable property, state support for working capital and parks.



In his speech President Harutyunyan underscored the importance of the event in resolving the residents' financial issues and restoring Artsakh's economy. The President instructed to set up a state commission which will work out the procedure and mechanisms for providing assistance, starting financial allocations at the shortest possible time.