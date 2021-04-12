Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, BelTA reported.

April 12, 2021, 16:10 Belarus leader to visit Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The two-day program assumes a rich negotiating agenda," the presidential office noted.

Belarus leader will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Their first visit will take place immediately upon the arrival of the Belarusian leader in Baku.

The official part of the talks is scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting of the presidents will be held in a narrow and expanded format with the participation of members of the delegations. The main attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic interaction and filling cooperation with new content.

The sides are expected to sign bilateral documents.