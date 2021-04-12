Artsakhpress

Iranian FM blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed revenge against Israel for an attack on Iran’s main nuclear facilities at Natanz but said it will not stop high-level talks to restore the country’s nuclear deal with world powers, Al Jazeera reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a private meeting with lawmakers on Monday, Zarif pointed out that top Israeli officials explicitly said they would try to prevent multilateral efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which would lead to lifting United States sanctions on Iran.

“Now they think they will achieve their goal. But the Zionists will get their answer in more nuclear advancements,” the diplomat was quoted as saying by state-run IRNA.

He vowed “revenge” against Israel and said Iran would not fall into its trap by refusing to engage in talks that could see unilateral US sanctions lifted.

Zarif also promised Natanz will be built stronger than before, using more advanced centrifuges.

“If they think our hand in the negotiations has been weakened, actually this cowardly act will strengthen our position in the talks,” he said.

“Other parties to the talks must know that if they faced enrichment facilities that used first-generation machines, now Natanz can be filled with advanced centrifuges that have several times the enrichment capacity.”

The enrichment and centrifuge assembly lines in Isfahan’s Natanz, the country’s main facilities, were targeted by a large-scale blackout on Sunday that Iran called an act of “nuclear terrorism”.

Israel has not officially accepted responsibility for the attack but has imposed no censorship restrictions on its wide coverage by local media, some of which has explicitly said Israel’s spy agency Mossad was responsible.


     

Politics

Turkey treats Azerbaijani soldiers wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

A Turkish hospital in Istanbul provided five veterans of the Azeri army with prostheses as part of an aid project, Ahval News reported on Sunday, citing state-run Anadolu new agency.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

A new park to be built in Stepanakert

With the funding support of the state budget of Artsakh Republic, the building of the former agricultural college in Stepanakert is being dismantled in order to build a park.

Military

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Belarus leader to visit Azerbaijan

