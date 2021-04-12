A new park to be built in Stepanakert

With the funding support of the state budget of Artsakh Republic, the building of the former agricultural college in Stepanakert is being dismantled in order to build a park.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the mayor of Stepanakert, Davit Sargsyan said that taking into account the fact that the building is in a state of disrepair, it is planned to establish a park in the area of ​​the building.

According to the mayor, the demolition works started in August 2020.

Davit Sargsyan informed that the demolition works will be followed by the discussion of the final version of the park project.