No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

April 12, 2021, 10:42 Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No search activities will be carried out today. Probably, they will continue tomorrow," the statement added.