The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

April 12, 2021, 10:14 Some roads are closed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

According to the information provided by the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and from the Department of Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open: there are about 420 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.