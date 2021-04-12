World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Artsakh’s police say they will apply to the Russian peacekeeping command regarding the latest incident when Azerbaijani military servicemen opened cross-border automatic gunfire at farmers in Artsakh.
The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement over the anniversary...
Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin will meet with the delegations led by the Speakers...
President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy,...
Armenian MPs are going to raise the issue of the prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan,...
On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan,...
As the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide approaches, the Armenian National Committee of Australia...
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
More than 646,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours,...
On April 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family...
The vocational school in the city of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh, suffered great damage during the...
Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue to perform...
The personal exhibition of Artsakh photographer Suren Sarumyan entitled "Photo Artsakh" opened in the...
As of Friday morning, 1,029 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
No bodies or remains of Armenian servicemen were found during the April 10 search in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.
Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains,...
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
