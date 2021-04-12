World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

April 12, 2021, 12:00 World oil prices on the rise

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for May have risen by 0.03 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

And the Brent oil futures for June supplies have increased by 0.08 percent to $63 a barrel.