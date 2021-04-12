Kyrgyzstan referendum complies with international obligations, CIS observer says

The April 11 referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan complies with international obligations of the republic, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly observer mission representative Farit Mukhametshin said Monday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Based on the results of the monitoring, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly observers concluded that the referendum on bill on the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan can be characterized as compliant with national law and international obligations of the republic," he said.

He added that the CIS observer mission included representatives of eight states. The Kyrgyzstan referendum on amendments to the Constitution and local elections procedures took place on April 11, with a turnout of slightly over 37%, 79% of them voted in favor of the amendments.

The constitutional amendments significantly extend presidential powers while limiting the authority of the parliament and reduce its membership from 120 to 90 people. The head of state now gains full control over the government, including power to appoint and dismiss ministers. Kyrgyzstan effectively switches from presidential-parliamentary republic to presidential form of government.