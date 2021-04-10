European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Hakob Mkrtchyan won third place after lifting 372 kg during the competition of 96 kg weightlifters at the European Weightlifting Championships, News.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mkrtchyan also received a small silver medal after lifting 212 kg during the jerk drill.

Armenia’s second representatie, Davit Hovhannisyan scored zero in this weight category.

During the European Weightlifting Championship that kicked off on April 3, Armenia’s weightlifting team has already scored one gold, two bronze and six small medals.