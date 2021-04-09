An exhibition entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers through the Eyes of Children" was organized on April 9 at the Stepanakert Children and Youth Creativity Center.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lyudmila Barseghyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Center, made an opening speech at the event. In her speech, highlighting the role of art, Mrs. Barseghyan noted that through an exhibition.

They tried to understand the children's ideas about peace and peacekeepers after the war.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh,Lusine Gharakhanyan, who was present at the event, emphasized in her speech that the language of art is the bravest and the most beautiful.

At the end of the exhibition, 9 winning students were awarded with diplomas and gifts. In his speech, the chairman of the jury Yuri Hovhannisyan praised the organized exhibition.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh, Stepanakert Municipality, as well as Russian peacekeepers took part in the event.