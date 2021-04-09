Artsakhpress

Society

President Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter on the death of Hrayr Hovnanyan

On April 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family of Hrayr Hovnanyan, the American-Armenian benefactor.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

''News on the passing of the American-Armenian entrepreneur, benefactor, public figure, member of the Board of Trustees of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, president of the Armenian Assembly of America Hrayr Hovnanyan were heard with great sadness.

Hrayr Hovnanyan deserves to be among the grateful ones of the Armenian people and among his great sons, who are full of boundless love and faith in their historical Homeland, cherished the dream of seeing mother Armenia next to the powerful and developed countries of the world, they spared no effort to make it a reality.

Many vital programs have been implemented in Artsakh, with Hovnanyan's direct sponsorship and active participation, thanks to which important issues on education, science, healthcare and other spheres have been solved. His contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the fair presentation of the issue of Artsakh is invaluable.
Hrayr Hovnanyan was awarded high state awards for his exclusive services to the welfare of the Artsakh Republic.
In this difficult time of irreversible loss, let me offer my condolences and words of sympathy, those of the people of Artsakh and the authorities, to the relatives of the deceased, wishing them endurance and strength of spirit.
The life and work of Hrayr Hovnanyan are a vivid example of patriotism, which will forever remain in the history of Armenian people''.

     

Politics

Russian State Duma Chairman to meet with Armenia's Speaker of Parliament and Uzbekistan's Senate Chair

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin will meet with the delegations led by the Speakers of Parliament of Armenia and Uzbekistan next week.

President Sarkissian held a meeting with US Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy,...

Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session

Armenian MPs are going to raise the issue of the prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan,...

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan,...

Armenian-Australian community appeals to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to recognize the Armenian Genocide

As the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide approaches, the Armenian National Committee of Australia...

“It is important to share the content of the discussions with the Russian President with you”, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia told President of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a working meeting in Yerevan with...

UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide

Dr Patrick Sookhdeo, International Director of Barnabas Fund, has written to UK Prime Minister Boris...

Economy

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks (branches) operating in the Artsakh Republic amounted to 141 billion 788 million 200 thousand drams.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

Society

The normal work of the Martuni vocational school restored

The vocational school in the city of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh, suffered great damage during the...

Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure safety of vehicles in Lachin corridor

Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue to perform...

An exhibition entitled "Photo Artsakh" opened in Stepanakert

The personal exhibition of Artsakh photographer Suren Sarumyan entitled "Photo Artsakh" opened in the...

1,029 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 1,029 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open

The Ministry of ES of RA has informed that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.

First Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Armenia

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V has been delivered to Armenia.

Military

7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains, presumably from Talish, were transferred by Azerbaijani authorities to Artsakh.

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense...

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Ukraine president to visit Turkey

Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dies

Aliyev meets with Russia Prosecutor General

