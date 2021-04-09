On April 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family of Hrayr Hovnanyan, the American-Armenian benefactor.

April 9, 2021, 16:12 President Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter on the death of Hrayr Hovnanyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:



''News on the passing of the American-Armenian entrepreneur, benefactor, public figure, member of the Board of Trustees of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, president of the Armenian Assembly of America Hrayr Hovnanyan were heard with great sadness.



Hrayr Hovnanyan deserves to be among the grateful ones of the Armenian people and among his great sons, who are full of boundless love and faith in their historical Homeland, cherished the dream of seeing mother Armenia next to the powerful and developed countries of the world, they spared no effort to make it a reality.



Many vital programs have been implemented in Artsakh, with Hovnanyan's direct sponsorship and active participation, thanks to which important issues on education, science, healthcare and other spheres have been solved. His contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the fair presentation of the issue of Artsakh is invaluable.

Hrayr Hovnanyan was awarded high state awards for his exclusive services to the welfare of the Artsakh Republic.

In this difficult time of irreversible loss, let me offer my condolences and words of sympathy, those of the people of Artsakh and the authorities, to the relatives of the deceased, wishing them endurance and strength of spirit.

The life and work of Hrayr Hovnanyan are a vivid example of patriotism, which will forever remain in the history of Armenian people''.