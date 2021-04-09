The normal work of the Martuni vocational school restored

The vocational school in the city of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh, suffered great damage during the third Artsakh War.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the vocational school Artak Sargsyan said that during the forty-four-day war, 3 of the 4 buildings of the educational institution were seriously damaged.

He noted that they also have property damages. As a result of the shelling, the two buses of the school were damaged, which were used to organize the transportation of students from the surrounding communities. But with the help of benefactors, a new bus has been purchased.

"In a short period of time, with the help of some construction companies we have been able to restore the normal work of the school. We have no shortage of teachers and specialists. Currently, the t vocational school has 109 students,'' Sargsyan said and added that he regretted that during the war some of the construction tools and items of the school were stolen.

''Thanks to good people, the college has acquired the necessary equipment and materials. Some benefactors gave 109 students items necessary for their professions.

Also, computers, necessary equipment and property were provided to the vocatioanl school," the director concluded.