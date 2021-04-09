Prevention of the growth of crimes in the region and restoration of the rights of those affected by the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are among the priorities for cooperation between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Russia and Azerbaijan. This is what Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov said during his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today, as news.am reports, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.

April 9, 2021, 13:35 Aliyev meets with Russia Prosecutor General

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Krasnov stated that the representatives of the Offices of the Prosecutors General of both countries are actively participating in the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia within the scope of their powers. “Among the priority directions are humanitarian issues, support to those affected by the hostilities and restoration of their rights, prevention of the growth of crimes in the region and the fight against transnational criminal manifestations,” he said.