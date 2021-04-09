An exhibition entitled

The personal exhibition of Artsakh photographer Suren Sarumyan entitled "Photo Artsakh" opened in the Stepanakert Gallery.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the gallery, Yelena Dadayan, in her speech stressed the importance of opening a photo exhibition devoted to Artsakh.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress” Suren Sarumyan presented how the idea of ​​organizing the exhibition arose.

According to him, during the third 44-day Artsakh war, one of his close friends advised to post photos about Artsakh on various social pages, after which he collected them and presented them to an exhibition.

“This is our third exhibition. The first one took place in Yerevan and the second one in Gyumri.

The photos presented at the exhibition have been taken in Artsakh, except for one photo.

My goal is to present the photos abroad as well. "In this situation, it is very important to tell the world about Artsakh, to show that Artsakh existed and remains Armenian," he added.