President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Presidential Office stated.

April 9, 2021, 11:31 President Sarkissian held a meeting with US Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The current agenda of the bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting.

Also, they exchanged views on international and regional issues.