Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire and ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor.

April 9, 2021, 11:18 Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure safety of vehicles in Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ceasefire regime is observed along the entire line of demarcation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out combat training activities and conducts training to prevent violations, as well as a possible attack on the observation post.

All observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are equipped with Blockpost fortifications designed to protect military personnel from small arms and shrapnel, as well as to conduct circular surveillance of the nearby territory.

In addition, in order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the logistics specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry built block-modular camps as soon as possible.

Block-modular camps are full-fledged autonomous objects, which are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (power supply, autonomous heating, bathrooms, water supply, sewerage). Accommodation is equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower), as well as household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

On the territory of each camps there are a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a storage room, a canteen, and a grocery store.