1,029 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 1,029 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 201,158 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll has risen to 3697 (22 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 16,357.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 944 (4 new such cases).