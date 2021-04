Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains, presumably from Talish, were transferred by Azerbaijani authorities to Artsakh.

April 9, 2021, 09:47 7 remains of war casualties found in Jrakan region

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Interior Ministry said that medical examinations are set to identify the bodies of the servicemen.