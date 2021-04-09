The Ministry of ES of RA has informed that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.

April 9, 2021, 09:30 Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roadways leading from "Amberd" high mountain meteorological station to Amberd fortress and to Kari lake in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.