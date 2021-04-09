Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session

Armenian MPs are going to raise the issue of the prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijani vandalism against the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories under its control, during the upcoming session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on April 19.

Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session

Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Of course, the number one issue will be raising the issue of the POWS in different possible formats both within the frames of the plenary session, the session of the committees and in the political groups. The ongoing Azerbaijani encroachments against the Armenian cultural heritage are also among the key issues, which are not something new, but a continuation of a clearly defined policy. This issue is also under our spotlight”, MP from the ruling MP faction Tatevik Hayrapetyan told Armenpress.

The delegation members assure that they will use that four days to present the post-war situation, also expecting respective assessments over the policy run by Azerbaijan. Currently, the Armenian delegation members are conducting preparation works for achieving their desired result. Like in the past, this time as well both formal and informal meetings with foreign MPs are expected.

Lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction Naira Zohrabyan says it’s definitely possible to raise pressure on Azerbaijan over POWs at the PACE platform. “And we should do everything to increase the international pressure on Azerbaijan at the PACE platform because Azerbaijan is ought to fulfill the provisions of the third Geneva Convention which supposes return of prisoners of war and all captured citizens, after the signing of the trilateral statement. However, Azerbaijan still refuses to do that”, she said.

Zohrabyan also reminded that the European Court has already applied to the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, proposing to apply measures against Azerbaijan as the latter refuses to provide concrete information about the Armenian POWs to the Court.

“We see what is happening. We witness an act of Azerbaijani vandalism almost every day”, the MP said.

In his turn head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan also assured that they will do everything to make the POW issue a subject of discussion. “We will use all our mechanisms”, he said, adding that at this moment the PACE is the only platform where the issue is presented in an influential way. “The PACE is the only body where national parliaments of 47 countries, people who have an impact on the state agenda of their countries, are represented. Therefore, lobbying on that people has an influence on the foreign policy of these 47 countries”, the lawmaker said.

According to MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan, the parliamentary diplomacy is one of the key parts of diplomacy. “It sometimes provides an opportunity for more direct communication, and it can really give very tangible results if applied correctly. We in our turn are trying to maximally use that platform, and PACE is one of these key platforms”, she noted.


     

Politics

Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session

Armenian MPs are going to raise the issue of the prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijani vandalism against the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories under its control, during the upcoming session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on April 19.

All news from section

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan,...

Armenian-Australian community appeals to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to recognize the Armenian Genocide

As the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide approaches, the Armenian National Committee of Australia...

“It is important to share the content of the discussions with the Russian President with you”, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia told President of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a working meeting in Yerevan with...

UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide

Dr Patrick Sookhdeo, International Director of Barnabas Fund, has written to UK Prime Minister Boris...

Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive

The talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were very intensive and productive, Armenian Prime Minister...

Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has...

Economy

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks (branches) operating in the Artsakh Republic amounted to 141 billion 788 million 200 thousand drams.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

Society

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open

The Ministry of ES of RA has informed that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.

All news from section

First Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Armenia

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V has been delivered to Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian cargo to the residents of the settlement of Khanatakh and provided repairs to the section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties

The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,...

Medical workers who participated in the war were awarded diplomas

On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the World...

Bronze Age slab found in France oldest 3D map in Europe

A freshly unearthed Bronze-Age stone may be the oldest three-dimensional map in Europe, BBC News reports,...

About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned. Mesrop Arakelyan

In rural communities, which have infrastructures that have an opportunity to serve more residents, new...

1025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1025 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reports.

All news from section

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open
Armenian delegation to raise POW issue at upcoming PACE session
UK has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all under-30s, says health secretary
The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages
Can’t rely on their mood: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s 'dead-end' policy toward Russia
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

All news from section

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

All news from section

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

All news from section

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

UK has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all under-30s, says health secretary

All news from section

Can’t rely on their mood: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s 'dead-end' policy toward Russia

Our neighbors are our priority. Iran's FM

US, four other states voice concern over Russia military activities near Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search