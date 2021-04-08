On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan, deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

April 8, 2021, 17:02 The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: After a tête-à-tête meeting, the discussion continued in an enlarged format. The sides exchange views on housing programs implemented in Artsakh with the support of the RA Government, infrastructure rehabilitation, as well as issues on compensation for Artsakh people's movable and real estate damage sustained during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.



President Harutyunyan underscored the assistance programs implemented in Artsakh, emphasizing their significant role in overcoming successfully the hardship of the post-war period. Grigory Martirosyan, state minister of the Republic of Artsakh, members of the RA Government, Haykak Arshamyan, director of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund partook at the meeting.