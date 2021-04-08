Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan, deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: After a tête-à-tête meeting, the discussion continued in an enlarged format. The sides exchange views on housing programs implemented in Artsakh with the support of the RA Government, infrastructure rehabilitation, as well as issues on compensation for Artsakh people's movable and real estate damage sustained during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.


President Harutyunyan underscored the assistance programs implemented in Artsakh, emphasizing their significant role in overcoming successfully the hardship of the post-war period. Grigory Martirosyan, state minister of the Republic of Artsakh, members of the RA Government, Haykak Arshamyan, director of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund partook at the meeting.


     

Politics

The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting with Mher Grigoryan, deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Armenian-Australian community appeals to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to recognize the Armenian Genocide

As the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide approaches, the Armenian National Committee of Australia...

“It is important to share the content of the discussions with the Russian President with you”, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia told President of the Republic of Artsakh

On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a working meeting in Yerevan with...

UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide

Dr Patrick Sookhdeo, International Director of Barnabas Fund, has written to UK Prime Minister Boris...

Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive

The talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were very intensive and productive, Armenian Prime Minister...

Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has...

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary,...

Economy

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks (branches) operating in the Artsakh Republic amounted to 141 billion 788 million 200 thousand drams.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

Society

First Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Armenia

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V has been delivered to Armenia.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian cargo to the residents of the settlement of Khanatakh and provided repairs to the section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties

The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,...

Medical workers who participated in the war were awarded diplomas

On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the World...

Bronze Age slab found in France oldest 3D map in Europe

A freshly unearthed Bronze-Age stone may be the oldest three-dimensional map in Europe, BBC News reports,...

About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned. Mesrop Arakelyan

In rural communities, which have infrastructures that have an opportunity to serve more residents, new...

1025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1025 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of...

Military

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reports.

All news from section

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

UK has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all under-30s, says health secretary
The President of the Artsakh Republic held a working discussion with the officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the issues of compensation for material damages
Can’t rely on their mood: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s 'dead-end' policy toward Russia
Armenian-Australian community appeals to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to recognize the Armenian Genocide
First Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Armenia
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

All news from section

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

All news from section

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

All news from section

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

UK has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all under-30s, says health secretary

All news from section

Can’t rely on their mood: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s 'dead-end' policy toward Russia

Our neighbors are our priority. Iran's FM

US, four other states voice concern over Russia military activities near Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search