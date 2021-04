The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V has been delivered to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today we have welcomed the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine acquired by the Armenian side. It is 15,000 doses that reached Armenia and which will be used for the vaccination of population at risk,” Russian embassy adviser Pavel Kurochkin wrote on Facebook, aysor.am reports.