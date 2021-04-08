On April 8 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a working meeting in Yerevan with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Armenian Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

April 8, 2021, 14:56 “It is important to share the content of the discussions with the Russian President with you”, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia told President of the Republic of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stressing the importance of the assistance programs implemented in Artsakh thanks to the RA Government, the head of state added that it is also possible, within the framework of the established cooperation, to clearly work out future plans.



"I am satisfied with the work done as a result of our previous discussions. The envisaged programs are already documented and translated into life parallely. I would like also to speak of our way forward in terms of security measures and political steps, especially when it comes to the status of Artsakh.



In this context, we underscore Your visit to Moscow and the role of the Russian Federation in establishing peace in the region,'' the President said, adding that the role of th e Russian peacekeeping forces in maintaining peace in post-war Artsakh is invaluable.



In his speech Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that in effect, following the end of the 44-Day War, work is being carried out on daily basis to restore decent life in Artsakh, poiting to the implementation of joint large-scale projects. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the 110 billion AMD housing and infrastructure program to be implemented in Artsakh through the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund in the consecutive three years will be comparable to all the programs implemented in Artsakh so far.