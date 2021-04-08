As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks (branches) operating in the Artsakh Republic amounted to 141 billion 788 million 200 thousand drams.

April 8, 2021, 14:22 Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The National Statistical Service of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress, adding that this index increased by 0.3% as compared to the previous month, and decreased by 31.4% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to operative data provided by commercial banks (branches) operating in the Artsakh Republic, as of April 1, the loans in foreign currency totaled 54%, which decreased by 6.6% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The attracted deposits amounted to 128 billion 85 million 9 thousand drams. This indicator increased by 5.8% compared to the previous month, and decreased by 2% compared to the same period last year.

73% of the total deposits were term deposits of banks, 22.2% - demand deposits, and 4.8% - target deposits.