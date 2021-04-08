"In Kazakhstan on third leg of my regional tour, where I’ve had substantive and fruitful meetings with President Tokayev and FM Tileuberdi.

April 8, 2021, 14:28 Our neighbors are our priority. Iran's FM

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Our two countries share many objectives on regional stability and global nuclear disarmament," the top Iranian diplomat has tweeted after meeting with the President of Kazakhstan and his Central Asian country's counterpart as part of a tour to four Central Asian countries that he recently started.