Senior diplomats of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Lithuania and Poland have held an online meeting during which they expressed concern over what they call intensifying military activities of Russia near the borders of Ukraine, the US Department of State said, according to Sputnik news agency.

April 8, 2021, 14:15 US, four other states voice concern over Russia military activities near Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and discussed concerns about the increase in Russian military activity in the region.

Russia's destabilizing actions undermine the de-escalation in tensions achieved through the OSCE-brokered agreement on July 27, 2020," the Department of State said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"The leaders reiterated their commitment to providing training and support to build the capacity of Ukraine's forces to preserve the country's territorial integrity and continue progress toward NATO interoperability," the statement added.