The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

April 8, 2021, 11:38 Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian cargo to the residents of the settlement of Khanatakh and provided repairs to the section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers provided security during the restoration of the damaged section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties near the city of Shushi.

The sappers of the humanitarian demining unit examined the approaches to the damaged area and the damaged section of the pipe for the presence of explosive objects. The military personnel of the Humanitarian Response Center accompanied the representatives of the repair service to the accident site and ensured the safe conduct of repair and restoration work on the gas pipeline.

In addition, the military personnel of the Humanitarian Response Center organized the delivery of humanitarian aid transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public organizations and charitable foundations to the settlement of Khanatakh in the Askeran district. During the humanitarian action, Russian peacekeepers handed over cots, blankets, pillows, gas burners for cooking, food and basic necessities to large families, internally displaced persons and refugees.

In addition to helping families, the primary diagnostic kits, which include blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, blood glucose meters, thermometers and other items of medical equipment for the diagnosis and organization of the reception and treatment of patients, were transferred to the paramedic and obstetric center and the hospital.