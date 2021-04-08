UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide

Dr Patrick Sookhdeo, International Director of Barnabas Fund, has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to recognise formally as genocide the murderous anti-Christian violence in the Ottoman Empire a century ago in which 3.75 million Christians died.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: A statement posted on the fund's website stresses the global urgency of the move as a major effort" to prevent future genocides of Christians, especially Armenians, who are currently under threat".

In the letter Dr Sookhdeo said, “Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is the right and just thing to do, not only for the 1.5 million Armenian victims who died and the 2.25 million Assyrian, Syriac and Greek victims who also died, but also to make clear that a genocide of this nature will not be ignored and should never happen again.”

Dr Sookhdeo also noted the opposition to the genocide of Boris Johnson’s great-grandfather Ali Kemal, a Muslim Turkish journalist who in 1922 was lynched for his perceived disloyalty to the Ottoman Empire.

The letter was delivered to Downing Street on 18 March. Dr Sookhdeo’s plea is supported by the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church in the UK and Ireland Bishop Hovakim Manukyan.