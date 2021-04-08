Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive

The talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were very intensive and productive, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with members of the Association of Armenian Lawyers in Russia on Wednesday, informs Tass.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We were discussing lots of issues with Vladimir Putin for 3.5 hours. The meeting was productive in spite of the fact that no agreements were signed," Pashinyan said. "We discussed lots of agreements, including the implementation of inked agreements," he said.

"We have agreements on a joint Armenian-Russian military grouping and on a joint regional air defense system," Pashinyan noted. "The Russian president and I discussed a specific plan and mechanisms for implementation of those agreements in this new situation in the region."

According to the head of government, one of the crucial issues brought up after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was the reform of the Armenian Armed Forces, which is being conducted with the support of Russian partners.

"It was one of the key issues during our discussion," he added.