Society

Medical workers who participated in the war were awarded diplomas

On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the World Health Day was held Wednesday in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace .

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, Mikayel Hayriyan, in his opening speech congratulated on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day and expressed gratitude to the devotees who heroically sacrificed their health and also their lives during the Artsakh wars.

Mher Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Republican Medical Center, Hovhannes Grigoryan, Head of the Stepanakert Military Hospital and Grigory Arstamyan, Head of the Emergency Department of the Republican Medical Center also addressed the attendees of the event and congratulated on the occasion of Maternity and Beauty Day.

In their speeches, the healthcare officials praised the undeniable role of nurses during the forty-four days of the war.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
During the event, the students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Creative Center performed patriotic songs, dances and recitations.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
The footage recorded during the war which shows the doctors and nurses deeds on the battlefield and in medical institutions was presented at the event.

At the end of the event, all the medical workers who took part in the war were awarded diplomas by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh.


     

Politics

UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide

Dr Patrick Sookhdeo, International Director of Barnabas Fund, has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to recognise formally as genocide the murderous anti-Christian violence in the Ottoman Empire a century ago in which 3.75 million Christians died.

Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive

The talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were very intensive and productive, Armenian Prime Minister...

Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has...

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary,...

Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map. President's Spokesperson

Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map, but not in real life.

Turkey must change the aggressive policy towards Armenia – PM Pashinyan

In order to establish a lasting peace and restore the economic image in the region, Turkey needs to change...

Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan

The strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on the outcome of the upcoming...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising 354 million 394.2 thousand drams, however, the export to some countries and especially the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union continued growing, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian cargo to the residents of the settlement of Khanatakh and provided repairs to the section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties

The Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces continues to perform tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the World...

Bronze Age slab found in France oldest 3D map in Europe

A freshly unearthed Bronze-Age stone may be the oldest three-dimensional map in Europe, BBC News reports,...

About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned. Mesrop Arakelyan

In rural communities, which have infrastructures that have an opportunity to serve more residents, new...

1025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1025 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of...

Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3 million

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the...

Military

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reports.

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Russian peacekeepers delivered humanitarian cargo to the residents of the settlement of Khanatakh and provided repairs to the section of the gas pipeline on the line of demarcation of the parties
UK Prime Minister Johnson urged to recognize Armenian Genocide
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive
Medical workers who participated in the war were awarded diplomas
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief

White House Says Ukraine has Long Aspired to Join NATO

Russia reports 8,294 COVID-19 cases over past day

AstraZeneca vaccine linked to rare blood clots in brain, says EMA official

