On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the World Health Day was held Wednesday in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace .

April 7, 2021, 20:36 Medical workers who participated in the war were awarded diplomas

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, Mikayel Hayriyan, in his opening speech congratulated on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day and expressed gratitude to the devotees who heroically sacrificed their health and also their lives during the Artsakh wars.



Mher Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Republican Medical Center, Hovhannes Grigoryan, Head of the Stepanakert Military Hospital and Grigory Arstamyan, Head of the Emergency Department of the Republican Medical Center also addressed the attendees of the event and congratulated on the occasion of Maternity and Beauty Day.



In their speeches, the healthcare officials praised the undeniable role of nurses during the forty-four days of the war.



During the event, the students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Creative Center performed patriotic songs, dances and recitations.



The footage recorded during the war which shows the doctors and nurses deeds on the battlefield and in medical institutions was presented at the event.

At the end of the event, all the medical workers who took part in the war were awarded diplomas by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh.



