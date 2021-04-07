White House Says Ukraine has Long Aspired to Join NATO

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO as a member and that the Biden administration has been discussing that aspiration with the country, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make,” Psaki said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the alliance, after Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.