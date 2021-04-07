Russia reports 8,294 COVID-19 cases over past day

Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 8,294 over the past day to 4,606,162, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The growth rate remained at 0.18% in relative terms.

Some 1,585 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 705 in St. Petersburg, 570 in the Moscow Region, 247 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 241 in the Rostov Region and 198 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 275,202 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,445 in the past 24 hours to 4,229,480.

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 374 over the past day versus 389 a day earlier, and the death toll hit 101,480 since the start of the pandemic.