In rural communities, which have infrastructures that have an opportunity to serve more residents, new homes will be opened.

April 7, 2021, 14:42 About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned. Mesrop Arakelyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The newly appointed Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan told journalists, referring to the issue of the resettlement of the displaced people of Artsakh.

"Several hundred dwellings have been built; the general project is for three years. There are villages which infrastructures allow them to increase the number of houses; that is, the population of that village will be resettled to an existing village; the opinion of the population of the given village was also taken into account. Also, all the social obligations of the citizens of Artsakh are properly being fulfilled," said Arakelyan.

To the question whether there is a principle that a person who has lost a house in the city should get a house in the city, the minister answered that this principle is adopted in the draft.

According to the Minister, at this moment the process of medical and social examination of people with disabilities due to the war is almost over.

According to Arakelyan, about 3 billion drams of loan liabilities of the people of Artsakh have been pardoned by loan companies and banks.