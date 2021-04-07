Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues of strategic significance on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, particularly trade-economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, healthcare. The agenda of the meeting also includes issues which concern the implementation and process of the terms stipulated in the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, and issues of humanitarian nature,” Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.