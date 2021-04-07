Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A broad circle of issues related to the activity of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia and the Armenian-Russian joint troops was discussed, as well as the large-scale reforms which have started in the Armenian military, and the solution of security issues in the Syunik Province.

Harutyunyan and Shoygu also discussed the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.