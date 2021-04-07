Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units located in the eastern direction of Armenia, and inspected the level of readiness of their personnel, the Ministry of Defense informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Lt. General also visited a combat position of a military base of 2nd Army Corps and inspected the operational situation, the conditions of combat shift service, ongoing engineering and reinforcement works in the frontline at the given part of the border.

Lt. General Davtyan instructed the commanders of these military divisions to further increase the level of physical, combat, moral, and psychological readiness of their personnel.