Military

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units located in the eastern direction of Armenia, and inspected the level of readiness of their personnel, the Ministry of Defense informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Lt. General also visited a combat position of a military base of 2nd Army Corps and inspected the operational situation, the conditions of combat shift service, ongoing engineering and reinforcement works in the frontline at the given part of the border.

Lt. General Davtyan  instructed the commanders of these military divisions to further increase the level of physical, combat, moral, and psychological readiness of their personnel.


     

Politics

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map. President's Spokesperson

Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map, but not in real life.

Turkey must change the aggressive policy towards Armenia – PM Pashinyan

In order to establish a lasting peace and restore the economic image in the region, Turkey needs to change...

Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan

The strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on the outcome of the upcoming...

Los Angeles Times Editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide

The Editorial Board of the Los Angeles Times is calling on US President Joe Biden to officially recognize...

Pashinyan, Putin to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership at Upcoming Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues relating...

MEP Nathalie Loiseua calls for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh

The chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence Nathalie Loiseua has expressed...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising 354 million 394.2 thousand drams, however, the export to some countries and especially the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union continued growing, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

1025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1025 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 198,898, the ministry of healthcare reports.

President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of...

Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3 million

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the...

Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the planting for a new park in the Nakhichevanik community

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan and...

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated the campaign Family History-the History of Victory

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated an action dedicated...

Armenian healthcare system running short of ICU beds amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Amid increasing number of coronavirus infections, healthcare authorities are again urging people to...

President Arayik Harutyunyan awarded posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ''Hero of Artsakh''

On April 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding posthumously...

Military

Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reports.

Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Russia reports 8,294 COVID-19 cases over past day
AstraZeneca vaccine linked to rare blood clots in brain, says EMA official
European Commission chief left standing in meeting with Turkey's Erdogan
Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow
Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Russia reports 8,294 COVID-19 cases over past day

AstraZeneca vaccine linked to rare blood clots in brain, says EMA official

European Commission chief left standing in meeting with Turkey's Erdogan

China to suspend flights from Turkey

