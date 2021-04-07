President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message says:

“Dear mothers, sisters, grandmothers, women and daughters,

Usually, we are addressing our congratulations and sincere words of gratitude to you on this day, wishing you to always be healthy and happy, that your homes are filled with peace.

However, today the contradictory feelings exist in our souls: on the one hand, the pain, the sufferings which are impossible to mitigate with any word, and on the other hand – the imperative of finding a new strength and surviving.

Today, first of all, I bow my head before all the mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters whose close ones have become martyrs for the defense of the homeland, to those who are still waiting for their close ones, cherishing deep within their souls the ray of hope that they will see and hug their loved ones again.

The Armenian woman has always stood out with her endurance, wisdom, unwavering and self-sacrificing devotion. I wish that the love and warmth, care and kindness you have given be returned to you many times."