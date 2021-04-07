China to suspend flights from Turkey

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is suspending all flights from Turkey via Turkish Airlines for a month starting April 19 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Fourteen passengers tested positive for coronavirus during the last flight of this airline to China on March 24, news.am informs.

In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey. In the last 24 hours, 42,551 new cases were registered, and 193 people died.

China has suspended flights from Rwanda and Ethiopia, too.