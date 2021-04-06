Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map, but not in real life.

April 6, 2021, 22:16 Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on the map. President's Spokesperson

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President's Spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'', commenting on Tural Ganjali's statement that he was looking for an office in Stepanakert.

“This is another sick wish of the Azerbaijani side, which is presented as a reality. With such cheap information speculations, they aim to mislead their society and irritate the Armenian society. They merely cannot have an office in Stepanakert, and in addition even visit Stepanakert. Instead, let them think about the return of our occupied territories, so that we can talk about the real prospects for the settlement of the conflict,” Lusine Avanesyan said.