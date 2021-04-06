Artsakhpress

Society

Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3 million

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million. The next 1 million deaths were added in about three months.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported and accounts for one in every four deaths worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second nation after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

The European region, which includes 51 countries, has the highest total number of deaths at nearly 1.1 million.

Five European countries including the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Italy and Germany constitute about 60% of Europe’s total coronavirus-related deaths.


     

Politics

Turkey must change the aggressive policy towards Armenia – PM Pashinyan

In order to establish a lasting peace and restore the economic image in the region, Turkey needs to change its aggressive policy towards Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Interfax.

Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan

The strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on the outcome of the upcoming...

Los Angeles Times Editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide

The Editorial Board of the Los Angeles Times is calling on US President Joe Biden to officially recognize...

Pashinyan, Putin to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership at Upcoming Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues relating...

MEP Nathalie Loiseua calls for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh

The chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence Nathalie Loiseua has expressed...

2020 report on Artsakh ombudsman’s activities are published

Pursuant to Article 30 (1) of the “Law on Human Rights Ombudsman” of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),...

Italy’s San Vito dei Normanni Recognizes Artsakh

The Municipal Council of the Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously passed a resolution...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising 354 million 394.2 thousand drams, however, the export to some countries and especially the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union continued growing, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated the campaign Family History-the History of Victory

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated an action dedicated...

Armenian healthcare system running short of ICU beds amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Amid increasing number of coronavirus infections, healthcare authorities are again urging people to...

President Arayik Harutyunyan awarded posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ''Hero of Artsakh''

On April 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding posthumously...

About 300 pilgrims and residents of Nagorno-Karabakh visited the Amaras Christian monastery with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...

Victory will come. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan in Artsakh

On April 4, Easter Liturgy was held in the churches of Artsakh.

Catholicos of All Armenians expresses hope Azerbaijan aggression will receive proper European Parliament reaction

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Sunday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—European...

Military

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Kosovo gets new president, its second female leader

Georgian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Russia, China do not pursue aim of creating military union — Lavrov

EU leaders to pay rare visit to Turkey to revive relations

