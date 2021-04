April 6, 2021 10:00

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising 354 million 394.2 thousand drams, however, the export to some countries and especially the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union continued growing, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.