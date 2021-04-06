Turkey must change the aggressive policy towards Armenia – PM Pashinyan

In order to establish a lasting peace and restore the economic image in the region, Turkey needs to change its aggressive policy towards Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Interfax.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: PM Pashinyan reminded that the Armenian-Turkish border was unilaterally closed by Turkey back in 1993, noting that Armenia has always advocated the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, but this was rejected by Turkey itself.

“Such a hostile policy of Ankara received new scope during the 44-day aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Particularly, Turkey has provided direct military-political and military-technical support to Azerbaijan, by transferring also foreign armed terrorists to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. In this respect, in order to establish a firm peace and restore the economic image in the region Turkey must change this aggressive policy towards Armenia”, the Armenian PM said.