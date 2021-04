Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan and a group of other officials, on Monday visited the Nakhichevanik community of the Askeran region and participated in the planting for a new park, initiated by a Diaspora Armenian businessman originally from Hadrut, the press service of the Artsakh President stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Participating in the planting of the first seedlings of the new park, Harutyunyan noted that ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development and one of its important components is the reorganization of the economy.

The President visited also Sarnaghbyur, Vardadzor, and Dahraz villages of Askeran region.