Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson through a telephone conversation, Xinhua rerports, citing the press service of the President's office.

April 6, 2021, 10:02 Ukrainian president, British PM discuss security situation in eastern Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the President's office, Zelensky made the phone call during his official visit to Qatar.

Zelensky informed Johnson about the aggravation of the situation in Donbass, the buildup of the Russian troops near the Ukrainian-Russian border and ans said that Russia "is attempting" to disrupt the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Russia's recent actions pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, NATO member states and the whole of Europe," Zelensky said, urging Britain, along with other allies, to strengthen its presence in the region and increase sanctions against Russia.

Johnson's office said, "The Prime Minister reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Zelensky stressed that obtaining a NATO Membership Action Plan is Ukraine's top priority now. The two sides coordinated actions to implement the Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine.

He also invited Johnson to take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform scheduled for Aug. 23.

Commenting on the recent movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Russia was taking necessary measures to ensure its border security and poses no threat to others.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine has not been fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk agreements, leading to an escalation of tensions in Donbass.